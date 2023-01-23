Great Lakes Advocate

The vessels were stranded in the Wallamba River and near Wallis Island

January 24 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture Forster Tuncurry Marine Rescue.

Saturday, January 21 was a busy day for Marine Rescue Forster Tuncurry volunteers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.