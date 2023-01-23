Saturday, January 21 was a busy day for Marine Rescue Forster Tuncurry volunteers.
Not only did members join fellow volunteers on a multi-agency flood rescue exercise on Wallis Lake, Coomba Park, they received two consecutive calls for assistance from stranded boaties.
The first call was received at just after lunch to help two people on-board a four metre runabout that had broken down off Wallis Island.
The vessel was taken under tow arriving in Forster Boat Harbour by just before 3pm, without further incident.
As Forster 20 was returning to Forster Boat Harbour a second call for assistance came in for a vessel with three people on-board that wouldn't start in the Wallamba River.
Forster 20 arrived at the stranded vessel by 3.30pm and began a tow-back to Forster arriving after 4pm, again without further incident.
Forster 20 was crewed by Ross Lund, Bruce Findlay and Mark Breen. Radio operations were handled by Daniel Matthews. Volunteers saving lives on the water.
