State candidates invited to address public health forum

Candidates in the upcoming State election have been invited to address a public health forum being conducted by Manning Great Lakes Community Health Action Group (MGLCHAG).
The forum, at Black Head Surf Club on Wednesday, February 22 at 7pm, will be chaired by MGLCHAG, president Eddie Wood.
Guest speakers will be orthopaedic surgeon and chair of the Manning Base Hospital Medical Staff Council, Murray Hyde-Page and cardiologist, Sesh Narasimhan.
Other health professionals will also be present.
Mr Wood said the aim of the meeting was to allow all candidates for the Myall Lakes and Upper Hunter seats in the upcoming State election to explain their party's policies and visions for health service delivery in the Manning Great Lakes Gloucester region for the next four plus years.
This will provide the community with a good understanding of what to expect as the provision of health services and related treatments will be a major election issue, not only in this region but all over the State, he said.
"A large attendance at this event would demonstrate to the decision-makers the level of interest in health service delivery that exists in the Great Lakes Manning Gloucester region."
