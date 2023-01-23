Cape Hawke Surf Club has been selected the venue for the 2023 Oakberry Acai NSW Country Surf Life Saving Championships, following the successfully hosting last year's titles.
The 2023 championships will run this weekend from Friday, January 27 through to Sunday, January, 29.
With more than 1200 competitors, 150 officials and 3000 spectators, the event is shaping up to showcase three days of competition at One Mile Beach at Forster.
This is one of Australia's largest surf carnivals and, in NSW, is second in size only to the State championships.
The event is open to competitors from surf clubs outside the Newcastle to Illawarra coastal corridor.
It is an action-packed sporting spectacular showcasing elite life-saving competencies with events being scheduled on-beach, on-water and in-water.
Within our region, the six surf life saving clubs from the Lower North Coast Branch, comprised of Crowdy Head, Taree-Old Bar, Forster, Cape Hawke, Black Head and Pacific Palms, are all being represented.
Host club, Cape Hawke SLSC, will be proudly represented by 47 competitors of all ages, nippers to masters, in events including beach sprints, swimming, board, surf boat and march past.
Being awarded these championships again is high praise for the facilities offered at Cape Hawke club which was formally founded in 1978 and affiliated with Surf Life Saving Australia in 1979.
At that time, Forster was starting to receive visitors from near and far, and many were flocking to One Mile Beach.
There was a need for trained lifesavers, so a dedicated group of volunteers began patrols using equipment loaned from Forster Surf Life Saving Club and the then Great Lakes Council.
At first, the club operated from a single small room at the rear of the current amenities block in Palmgrove Park.
The first clubhouse was built in 1982 and subsequently underwent major renovations in 2014.
For these 2023 country championships, organisers will make use of Live Heat electronic wristbands which will assist running the carnival with minimal effort as this all-in-one platform automatically records arrival for marshalling and recording of event placings, while also producing live scoring, heat draws, scheduling, and rankings.
Each competitor must bring their own personalised Live Heats wristbands they were allocated by their home SLS branch.
Wearing the 2023 championship pink Lycra vests will be mandatory for all competitors, not just nippers.
Athletes must wear these rash vest in all events with the exception of march past and board riding.
To ensure the safety of all competitors competing in the championships, a powercraft roster of jetskis and inflatable rescue boats has been implemented.
Water safety officers have also been rostered to monitor in-water events for the ages 8-14 years.
Should the competition need to be moved due to unforeseen circumstances, the contingency locations are Forster Main Beach and Elizabeth Beach (Pacific Palms SLSC).
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.