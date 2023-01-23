Great Lakes Advocate
The championships will be held this weekend, Friday, 27 through to Sunday, January. 29

By Anne Evans
Updated January 24 2023 - 2:49pm, first published January 23 2023 - 12:00pm
One Mile Beach was a sea of colour during last year's NSW Country Championships, hosted by Cape Hawke SLS Club. Picture supplied.

Cape Hawke Surf Club has been selected the venue for the 2023 Oakberry Acai NSW Country Surf Life Saving Championships, following the successfully hosting last year's titles.

