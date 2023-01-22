Forster fatality

A man has died following a single vehicle accident in Forster on Saturday afternoon, January 21.
Just after 5.30pm emergency services were called to Cross Street near Strand Street after a Suzuki motorcycle was found crashed into tree.
The body of the rider was found nearby.
The man was later formally identified as a 26-year-old from Forster.
Officers from Manning Great Lakes Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist forensic police.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.