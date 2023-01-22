Great Lakes Advocate

The section extends for 3.6km from Sawpit Road towards the Pacific Highway, Boolambayte

Planned upgrade of The Lakes Way delayed

The planned upgrade of a 3.6 kilometre section of The Lakes Way, Boolambayte has been delayed after the appointed contractor was unable to proceed.

