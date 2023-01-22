Planned upgrade of The Lakes Way delayed

The planned upgrade of a 3.6 kilometre section of The Lakes Way, Boolambayte has been delayed after the appointed contractor was unable to proceed.
However, MidCoast Council is in the throes of evaluating alternatives.
Work, which extends from Sawpit Road towards the Pacific Highway, will include widening the road and improving stormwater drainage.
This work will significantly improve road safety and driving conditions, especially in wet weather, a council spokesperson said.
"It also will help connect local communities across the region and reduce ongoing maintenance costs."
A 40 km/h speed limit has been left in place due to the poor condition of the road.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.