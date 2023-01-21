FROM the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries:
Australia's automotive industry delivered more than one million new vehicles to drivers around the country in 2022, despite post-pandemic supply chain challenges and delivery delays.
A total of 1,081,429 vehicles were delivered during an unusual year when demand exceeded supply.
Toyota was the top selling car brand with 21.4 per cent of the market while the top selling vehicle was the Toyota Hi-Lux (64,391.)
SUVs and light commercials accounted for 76.8 per cent of sales and comprise eight of the top 10 vehicles.
Battery electric vehicles accounted for 3.1 per cent of sales.
The pathway through COVID recovery, microprocessor shortages and bottlenecks due to global shipping issues had created great challenges for car makers and their dealer networks in 2022.
It was a year of resilience and recovery, but 2023 is shaping up as one of the most significant in recent history, particularly in terms of the development of policies that set the direction for the future decarbonisation of the light vehicle fleet.
As the peak representative body for vehicle distributors, FCAI is advocating for a fuel efficiency standard, but beyond that, a technology mix, infrastructure investment and behaviour change initiatives are also needed to reduce emissions to create a cleaner fleet and ensure a sustainable automotive industry.
Top five vehicles sold in Australia in 2022:
Toyota Hilux (64,391), 1; Ford Ranger (47,491), 2; Toyota RAV4 (34, 845), 3; Mitsubishi Triton (27,436), 4; and Mazda CX5 (27,062), 5. First sedan was the Toyota Corolla in sixth place at 25,284 sales.
