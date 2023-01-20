The MidCoast's newest citizens will be welcomed at a ceremony to be held as part of the Combined Services Clubs of Taree 2023 Australia Day event at the Riverstage in Queen Elizabeth Park, Taree.
The citizenship ceremony will be a special part of the community event on 26 January.
The event will also include the announcement of a number of Australia Day awards as well as markets, a concert and fireworks.
Come along and start the day with a free breakfast at 8am in Queen Elizabeth Park, with the ceremony beginning at 9am.
Australia Day ambassador, Narelle Campbell will present the awards for Citizen of the Year, Junior Citizen of the Year, Service to Sport Award, Community Achiever of the Year and Community Group of the Year.
The awards were open to the community to nominate fellow citizens deserving of recognition for their valued contributions.
A free morning tea will be held at the conclusion of citzenship ceremony at approximately 10.30am.
"We are privileged to welcome new Australians to our growing community as part of the Australia Day celebrations; they enrich our community and we are all better for the diversity and culture they bring to our region," MidCoast Council general manager, Adrian Panuccio said.
"Receiving Australian citizenship represents a life-long commitment to Australia's values of freedom, democracy, equality and respect," he said.
Everyone is welcome to share in the festivities on the riverbank from 12-5pm, and celebrate our award winners and new citizens.
A fireworks display will close the event at 9pm.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.