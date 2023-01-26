SAM Hoey made a successful comeback to triathlon when taking out the girls only event conducted earlier this month by Forster Tri Club.
Successful, but brief.
She isn't planning to contest any further races anytime soon.
Forty-year-old Sam was first across the line in the tri that took in a 300 metre swim, 12 kilometre bike and three kilometre run.
Her time of 44.38 was the fourth fastest.
Club president, Marg Gordon was the quickest with 42.33 (the race started in two groups, with Sam's group the first away).
"I've been in triathlons before - I did a half ironman in Cairns about 10 years ago, but this was the first since I had my little one four years ago,'' Sam said.
She's a mate of Aaron Eichner, the race director and he talked her into entering.
Sam didn't put herself through an exhausting training regimen leading into the race.
"There was virtually no training,'' she said.
"I did a bit of training on a bike trainer, that's all.''
So the result came as a complete surprise.
"I definitely didn't think I'd be first to the line,'' she said.
"I had no idea what time I would do, I just had to finish quickly because we were on our way to Newcastle afterwards.''
The 300 metre swim didn't present any problems.
"I've done lots of swimming, I swim regularly with the famous Forster Turtles (an all-year swimming group),'' Sam said.
However, the three kilometre run was a concern.
"I don't run anywhere.
"I was a lot slower than the others. I could feel them catching.''
But it was a morning well spent, she added.
"I really enjoyed the race. It's just a lovely event, the community supports it and people get out there and cheer the competitors on.
"The weather was gorgeous, so that was a bonus.
"The women's race had such a good energy and it was so different from any triathlon I've been in before. It was really friendly and everyone was so supportive and the volunteers were wonderful.''
However, Sam thinks it unlikely she will race again, certainly not in the near future.
"There's a swim in April, the club-to-club, I might enter that, but I'm not planning to go in another triathlon,'' she said.
"The stuff on the road is a bit serious for me. I like running around in the bush, that's a bit more light hearted.''
Sam's undecided about whether to enter the girls only race again next January.
Meanwhile the Forster club has an aquathon planned for tomorrow, January 27 at the Bullring.
The next triathlon will be on Sunday, February 12 when an inter-club event will be held with Port Macquarie at Forster Keys.
New members are welcome.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
