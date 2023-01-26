Great Lakes Advocate
Our People

Despite her success the champ has not plans to contest another

MM
By Mick McDonald
January 26 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Hoey puts in a finishing burst to take line honours in the Girls Only Triathlon at Forster Keys. She had the fourth fastest time overall.

SAM Hoey made a successful comeback to triathlon when taking out the girls only event conducted earlier this month by Forster Tri Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.