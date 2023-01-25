Great Lakes Advocate
Forster community volunteer Helen Bryan has been named in the Australia Day honours

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated January 26 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 6:00am
Forster volunteer, Helen Bryan can add OAM to her name. Picture Jeanene Duncan.

Helen Bryan's reaction to the news she had been recognised in this year's Australia Day honours with an OAM was similar to many other recipients beforehand - surprise and discomfort, which eventually morphed into pride and delight.

