Work begins next Monday, January 23 from 6pm-5am weekdays

January 20 2023 - 12:00pm
Changed overnight traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway near Karuah

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on the Pacific Highway near Karuah to carry out maintenance work on and approaching Karuah River bridges.

