Two separate sites fronting Wallis Lake at Coomba Park and Pacific Palms, have successfully been rezoned from environmental management to public recreation and endorsed by MidCoast Council.
Known as the Wallis Lake Recreation Clubs Planning Proposal, the structures accommodate Coomba Park Aquatic Club and the Pacific Palms Recreation Club.
The changes were approved during the last MidCoast Council ordinary meeting for 2022 in early December.
The Planning Proposal to Amend Great Lakes Local Environmental Plan 2014 explained changes would reflect (and formalise) the public recreational use of the land, and would not impact the private recreational use of the adjoining clubs.
The planning proposal was placed on 28 days public exhibition late last year following the distribution of neighbouring notification letters, emails and advertisements.
Of the 101 submissions received 94 supported the proposal while two partly supported the proposal and five were opposed.
One letter of support was lodged by the Pacific Palms Recreation Club, which included 76 signed letters of support from club members.
As most people would know the reason for this is the local recreational club out there has been using that land for many years and it was brought up because it was no zoned for that area.- Cr Troy Fowler
These letters were included as a single submission as they do present unique arguments, graduate land use planner, Harry Lloyd said in his report to councillors.
The core concern raised by those who did not support the proposal related to the environmental value of both sites, stating coastal and lake environments were sensitive locations that required protection, Mr Lloyd said.
Mr Lloyd assured the proposal would not adversely impact either of these sites, nor would it allow for development that is likely to adversely impact either site.
"Both of the subject sites are currently used for public recreation and the planning proposal will formalise these existing uses."
This is a great outcome for the community out there, Troy Fowler said.
"As most people would know the reason for this is the local recreational club out there has been using that land for many years and it was brought up because it was no zoned for that area," Cr Fowler said.
"Great work by the staff and let's move on."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
