Centre ready for occupation in August

The COVID/financial plagued Forster Civic Precinct is back on its revised track to be ready for occupation later this year.
The construction was expected to be ready for occupation by August.
Delivering a report at the last MidCoast Council ordinary meeting for 2022, project manager, Marc Curyer said while the project was currently progressing behind schedule, it was on track for building occupation this August.
The interior design is complete, fit out of the furniture, fittings and equipment was expected to start in July, Mr Curyer said.
The next council ordinary meeting will be held from 2pm on Wednesday, February 8.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.