Scholarships empowering rural and regional women

January 21 2023 - 7:00am
Whether you're a small business owner, farmer, veterinarian or one of our wonderful healthcare workers, this program is for you. Picture Shutterstock

Twenty-four scholarships valued at more than $6000 each are available to women from regional, rural and remote parts of NSW to develop their leadership skills.

