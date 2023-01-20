Scholarships empowering rural and regional women

Twenty-four scholarships valued at more than $6000 each are available to women from regional, rural and remote parts of NSW to develop their leadership skills.
The scholarships come from a new round of the Future Women Rural Scholarship Program to help women living in regional, rural and remote NSW achieve their goals
Recipients receive a place in the Future Women Platinum+ Program worth $6000, where they will take part in networking, mentoring and digital learning opportunities.
Recipients will also be invited to attend the Future Women Leadership Summit on March 6 and 7 to celebrate International Women's Day.
"There are so many amazing women leading communities, leading businesses and leading critical conversations in the bush - and we want to encourage those wanting to step up and do the same," Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, Paul Toole said.
"This program is a great chance for 24 women from all corners of the State to supercharge their leadership potential."
Minister for Women, Bronnie Taylor said the program had been an overwhelming success and encouraged women from all corners of regional and rural NSW to take up this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
"This program equips our region's future female leaders with the tools and knowledge they need to accelerate their road to success," Mrs Taylor said.
"Whether you're a small business owner, farmer or one of our wonderful healthcare workers, this program is for you."
One of last year's recipients, Ruby Riethmuller, a Riverina based Youth Mental Health Advocate and the founder and director of Womn-Kind, found the connections and personal development the program offered immensely valuable.
"There have been so many incredible opportunities to connect with new and inspiring women from all over the country and engage in personal development through a range of activities and conversations," Ms Riethmuller said.
"To be part of such a supportive and genuine community and organisation has been a game-changer for me as a young entrepreneur. I loved it and am so grateful for all the doors that have opened since becoming a recipient and attending the Future Women Summit, which was definitely a highlight.''
Applications are open until February 16 for all women living in regional, rural and remote NSW aged 18-39 years old. To apply or to nominate someone you know, visit futurewomen.com.au.
