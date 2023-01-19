Former Forster High School student and 2008 Australian Male Volleyballer of the Year, Paul Carroll earlier this week earned yet another sporting accolade after being inducted into the BR Volleys Hall of Fame in Berlin.
Since the 207cm Carroll debuted in the Australian National men's team - the Volleyroos - in 2005 as a 19-year-old, he has forged an illustrious career in both North America and Europe.
After a stellar US college career at Pepperdine University, California, where he was named 2009 USA Player of the Year, Paul moved to Europe playing professionally in Italy, Germany and Russia from 2009 to 2019.
He was named the German Bundesliga most valuable player 2010-2011 and helped lead Berlin Recycling Volleys to six league championships in Germany in a seven-year span, reaching the Confederation of European Volleyball (CEV) Champions League Final Four twice winning the bronze medal in 2015.
Paul represented Australia from 2007 until 2019, retiring as team captain .
After stepping aside from his Volleyroos duties Paul was appointed Pepperdine Waves' associate head coach where he now lives with his American wife, Erin, sons, Nolan and Flynn and daughter, Josie.
Born in Manning Base Hospital, Taree, Paul attended Forster public and secondary high schools before graduating from Great Lakes College, Tuncurry.
Paul excelled in all sports including hockey, basketball, cricket, surf life saving and golf, dad, Trevor said.
"However he found his niche following older brothers, Marc and Luke into volleyball."
Paul represented Forster high, NSW and Australia when he relocated to the Australian Institute of Sport, Canberra.
As an Australian volleyball player he sought the chance to study and play volleyball in the coveted US college volleyball program, Trevor said.
As a result he considered a number of offers before accepting a scholarship to study business and play the sport he loved at the prestigious Pepperdine, Malibu.
Pepperdine had several drawcards, a great academic school, located on the beach and the chance to be trained by USA Olympic gold medal coach, Marv Dunphy.
"Paul excelled in both his studies and volleyball proving from the outset he was a major asset to the team."
In 2009 Paul graduated with a degree in business administration and that year earned National Player of the Year honours from both the American Volleyball Coaches and Volleyball Magazine.
He was a three-time AVCA All-American first team selection, and finished third all-time at Pepperdine in kills (2101), service aces (154) and points (2454.0).
A kill is a point scored by an attacking player. An offensive attack that is un-returnable by the opponent and scores a point or side out for the offensive team.
Paul holds the Pepperdine record for both kills in a season (661 in 2009) and kills in a single match (37 three times).
He twice led the nation in kills per game.
Paul's team, The Wave's advanced to the US National Championships twice in his four seasons.
In 2009 he moved to Italy for one season before relocating to Munich, Germany where his team lost to Berlin in that season's grand final, although he was named as MVP of the German Bundesliga in 2010 and the following year as a member of Berlin's BRvolleys. He remained with the team for seven season.
Paul helped lead Berlin Recycling Volleys to six league championships in Germany in a seven-year span, losing when he was off court after suffering a shoulder injury.
They reached the CEV Champions League Final Four twice winning the bronze medal in 2015.
Paul left Berlin for Siberia where he played for a season before retiring from the sport due to a number of niggling injuries.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.