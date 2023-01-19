Great Lakes Advocate

Paul Carroll has been inducted into the BR Volleys Hall of Fame in Berlin

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
January 19 2023
Paul Carroll (right) with Berlin Recycling Volleys team mascot and most valuable player, Anton Brehme, before the presentation earlier this week. Picture supplied.

Former Forster High School student and 2008 Australian Male Volleyballer of the Year, Paul Carroll earlier this week earned yet another sporting accolade after being inducted into the BR Volleys Hall of Fame in Berlin.

