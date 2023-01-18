THERE'S a three-team race for the Manning T1 cricket minor premiership between Great Lakes, Taree United and Wingham.
There are five matches remaining before the start of the semi-finals.
Great Lakes currently leads the competition from United with Wingham third.
Gloucester look set to claim fourth place, but the Bushmen are well behind the three front runners.
Great Lakes and United played out a tie in last Saturday's round 10 clash at Cundletown, with both sides making 204. This continues the trend of close matches between the arch rivals.
The Dolphins should grab major points on Saturday when they host last placed Taree West, although the match against Gloucester the following weekend at Gloucester has the potential to cause problems.
However, Great Lakes will face Wingham (home) and Taree United (away) in the last two games before the start of the semi-finals.
Meanwhile, Liam Simpson from Great Lakes enjoyed a successful two days in T1 and Mid North Coast inter-district matches last weekend.
Simpson top scored for Great Lakes against United, making a well compiled 74.
The following day batting for Manning First XI against Macleay at Taree, Simpson proved to be the mainstay of the innings when he made a composed innings of 69 before he was run out, to again be the top score.
Manning won the game by a wicket.
