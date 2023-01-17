Great Lakes Advocate

Black Head SLSC competed in the All-Australian Nipper Carnival (NATS), Manly on Sunday

Updated January 17 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Black Head Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) nippers members (under 9-14 years) have claimed their place as a small club with loads of talent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.