Black Head Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) nippers members (under 9-14 years) have claimed their place as a small club with loads of talent.
Travelling to Manly on Sunday, January 15 the team of just seven junior athletes was placed 18th out of the 42 clubs which competed in this years All-Australian Nipper Carnival (NATS).
A national event, it is an important lead-up to the upcoming NSW Country and State titles, Black Head SLSC head sports coach, Marty Cowper OAM said.
The carnival is very large and is on a national stage with clubs from all Sydney, Newcastle and Central Coast branches attending, along with clubs from Illawarra, Queensland, Tasmania, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia, he said.
The team contested only water events - board, swim and iron and a handful of team events.
No beach events were undertaken.
"This non participation in team events was due to insufficient Black Head numbers attending thus restricting the club to only one team event, the under 13 female board relay of Ella Pegrum, Ashleigh Pegrum and Bronte Kippax."
Black Head came out on top winning the gold medal.
Tully Kippax combined with Cooks Hill club friends to form an under 10 board relay team also winning gold.
"Although Black Head was unable to compete in any sand events and only one of 12 team events, the team still managed an 18th placing of the 42 clubs attending.
"Most events were in excess of 50-80 competitors.
"This resulted in a lot of racing over one day to get to the final per event (top 16) having to negotiate heats, quarter and semi-finals.
Results:
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.