SAM Hoey, one of the event's sponsors, has won Forster Tri Club's girls only triathlon conducted at Forster Keys on the weekend.
She clocked 43 minutes for the 300 metre swim, 12 kilometre bike and a three kilometre run.
Less than a minute separated the top three placegetters.
This was the first girls only tri conducted by the club in three years due too the pandemic.
A field of 41 contested the race.
"It was a really good atmosphere,'' event co-ordinator, Aaron Eichner said.
"The numbers were down on what we've had in the past, but we got some great feedback from the competitors.''
He said the majority were contesting a triathlon for the first time.
Conditions were perfect, although Aaron said it was warm for the three kilometre run.
He said the event will definitely be on again next January.
