Tea gardens pool opens for swimming season

Following a number of delays and disappointments, Tea Gardens Swimming Pool opened its gates to the public for the first time this summer on Monday, January 16.
The $700,000 improvement project includes the installation of a new access ramp, all-access shower and toilet, all-access pathways and upgrades to the existing amenities.
Construction on the pool has experienced numerous challenges, delaying the planned opening.
Prolonged wet weather called a halt to large machinery accessing the site and the availability of trades, while engineering issues included subsoil contamination, damage to the existing pool structure and undermined base layers have only become evident after demolition works began.
"We thank the community for their patience after this project experienced numerous delays last year," MidCoast Council community spaces executive manager, Dan Aldridge said.
"We are so pleased residents and visitors to the Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest community will be able to enjoy this new and inclusive facility for the rest of the swim season," Mr Aldridge said.
The pool now has a new ramp into the existing pool, wider pathways, a wider entrance to the change areas, and a new all-access bathroom.
"The storage shed is being built now and should be ready by mid-February."
