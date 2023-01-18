Visitors to Forster-Tuncurry for the start of 2023 have been gifted with wonderful warm weather and great surfing conditions.
Young life savers, Sophia Lee and Estie Boshoff, have, among many others, been on duty monitoring the beach safety of the large crowds on Forster Main Beach.
Last weekend, their patrol eight mascot, a toy great white shark known as Bruce, was seen sitting atop the patrol information sign which boasted calm conditions and water temperature of a balmy 24 degrees.
These two girls are part of Surf Life Saving NSW which has nearly 75,000 members across 129 surf life saving clubs and 11 branches, who perform thousands of rescues, preventative actions and first aid treatments each year.
Although regional statistics are not readily available, the importance of swimming between the flags can be highlighted through Surf Life Saving Sydney (SLSS), which is the administrative arm of Surf Life Saving for the 15 surf life saving clubs stretching from Bondi in the north, to Burning Palms in the Royal National Park in the south.
The SLSS achievement of never having recorded a drowning between the flags while on patrol since its establishment in the early 1900s is a source of pride for its members.
Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA) is our nation's peak coastal water safety, drowning prevention and rescue authority.
As a country, we are fortunate in that SLSA is twinned with a counterpart in Royal Life Saving Australia (RLSA) which has water safety responsibility for all non-coastal waterways and still-water environments.
This dual partnership system of lifesaving was formally established in December 1924, although both organisations had been functioning independently prior to that.
According to 2022 RLSA 2022 statistics, one in four Australians admit they are weak swimmers, or can't swim at all.
Over this summer, from December 1, 2022 to February 28 RLSA also is providing regular updated statistics on Australia's drowning toll, from all causes and locations.
Tragically, up until the second week of January 2023, there have already been 38 drowning deaths this summer in Australia.
Of these 38 national drownings, nearly 80 per cent have been males, with inland waterways, including rivers, creeks, lakes, and dams representing 17 cases, coastal waterways, beaches, oceans, harbours and coastal rocks representing 16 cases, two cases in home pools and spas, another two in community pools, and one case not detailed.
Of the national total, 15 cases have been recorded in NSW with eight being along our coastline including a fatality when a Sydney man died trying to save his daughter who was caught in a rip at the unpatrolled Back Beach at Black Head.
As part of their continuing efforts to prevent drownings, the Royal Life Saving Society Australia and Surf Life Saving Australia, will co-host the International Life Saving Federation World Conference at the Perth Conference and Exhibition Centre from December 4-7.
This is the first time that Australia has hosted this event.
Momentum for drowning prevention is being generated across the globe. The United Nations declared its historic resolution on drowning prevention in 2021, while the World Health Organisation issued new guidelines for drowning prevention in 2022 and has announced plans to develop the first Global Status Report throughout 2023-24.
