Great Lakes Advocate

Large crowds have flocked to Forster Main Beach during the summer holidays

By Anne Evans
January 19 2023 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Surf Life Savers, Sophia Lee and Estie Boshoff, with Patrol 8 great white shark mascot, Bruce, showing perfect beach conditions

Visitors to Forster-Tuncurry for the start of 2023 have been gifted with wonderful warm weather and great surfing conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.