UPDATE:
A woman has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle following a single vehicle accident on the Pacific Motorway at Nerong south of Bulahdelah, earlier this morning.
Aged in her 50s, the woman was driving a small van when it left the highway and travelled into the vegetation between both lanes before rolling.
She was trapped for sometime before being freed from the van.
She was treated at the scene for a serious arm injury before being transported to hospital in a stable condition.
Earlier this morning: All northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway have re-opened in Nerong, south of Bulahdelah, after an earlier campervan crash near Nerong Road.
Traffic is still heavy approaching the site.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and expect delays.
Motorists should also exercise caution as the crash has been moved to the side of the road and crews are continuing the clean-up.
EARLIER:
Motorists travelling south are advised to delay their plans following an accident on the Pacific Highway south of Bulahdelah.
All northbound lanes in Nerong are closed following an accident involving a campervan.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area as there is no suitable diversion, while those already in the area should allow plenty of extra travel time and expect delays as traffic is heavy approaching the crash site.
Emergency services are at the scene and a medical helicopter is also attending.
Live Traffic advised light vehicle drivers could consider using The Bucketts Way and Booral Road.
However, these routes are not suitable for heavy vehicles.
Heavy vehicle drivers should park up and wait or delay their journey.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.