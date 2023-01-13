Great Lakes Advocate

MidCoast Council disaster preparedness workshops for bushfire-affected communities

January 14 2023 - 7:00am
Free workshops to prepare for disasters now

Free events and workshops across the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area) will help bushfire-affected communities prepare for future disasters.

