Free workshops to prepare for disasters now

Free events and workshops across the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area) will help bushfire-affected communities prepare for future disasters.
"We want households to be prepared for disaster, to assist them to stay safe when these events occur," MidCoast Council libraries and community services manager, Alex Mills said.
Residents will have access to experts to help them develop their own bushfire preparedness plan.
They will also receive a hand-crank radio for communication in an emergency, along with a document pouch to safely store important documents.
The Hunter Joint Organisation will showcase a digital sand table, which can simulate how fire moves across local landscapes.
The Simtable provides a realistic demonstration of how your property and community could be affected by fire.
We want households to be prepared for disaster, to assist them to stay safe when these events occur.- MidCoast Council libraries and community services manager, Alex Mills
Two meetings will take place in each community, and residents can attend either one or both.
More than 130 people have already attended initial meetings held in November 2022 at Burrell Creek, Mooral Creek, Killabakh, Wherrol Flat, Bungwahl, Stroud and Johns River.
"We'll be ensuring another 54 bushfire-affected communities have access to the workshops throughout 2023," Mr Mills said.
January meetings are being held at Killabakh, next Tuesday, January 17, Wherrol Flat, Thursday, January 19, Upper Lansdowne, Tuesday, January 24, Bobin, Monday, January 30 and Black Head, Tuesday, January 31.
The project is aiming to reach more than1,600 households across the Mid-Coast region.
The project is funded by the Black Summer Fire Grants.
MidCoast Council and several support agencies will help people at the workshops.
If you would like more information, or to find an event near you and register to attend, please head to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/prepareforbushfire.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.