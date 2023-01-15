MidCoast Council is inviting the community to provide feedback on the MidCoast Draft Aboriginal Action Plan.
Council worked with the community to develop the draft plan, which is on public exhibition until March 3, 2023.
"Our Aboriginal Action Plan supports our commitment to strengthening our relationship with local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities," MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said.
Supporting Aboriginal people is important to the Mid-Coast community, with 6.9 per cent of residents identifying as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, well above the NSW regional average of 4.7 per cent.
"We want to see all people in our region thrive, and to do this we need to understand the gaps and needs in order to better support services already in place," Mr De Szell said.
Initiatives to reduce disadvantage experienced by the Mid-Coast Aboriginal community.
The plan was shaped with input from the community.
It identifies what's important to Aboriginal residents and provides a strategy for how we can improve outcomes together across a range of every-day experiences, Mr De Szell said.
The draft plan identifies key issues across the areas of health and wellbeing, education training and employment, housing, safe communities and justice, inclusion and participation and outlines goals and initiatives to reduce disadvantage experienced by the Mid-Coast Aboriginal community.
It also addresses how council can work with external agencies to better deliver services for our communities.
The community was encouraged to participate in the development of the plan through surveys, by attending one of the of pop-ups held across the region, attending a yarn-up, or one of the youth engagement workshops that were undertaken in Mid-Coast State-run high schools in early 2022.
To provide feedback on the draft plan, head to haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/aboriginal-action-plan.
