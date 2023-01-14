I've tested more than100 cars for the program and newspaper column.
Without doubt my favourite has been my two tests of the Kia Stinger in 2018 and 2020.
The bad news is the Stinger is about to be dropped from the Kia line-up.
Even though some of the reports to it's demise appear conflicting.
Drives, Josh Dowling reports:
After months of speculation - and contrary to recent denials from executives - Kia head office has confirmed production of the Stinger sedan is about to reach the end of the road.
It is expected to reach the end of the production line by the end of this year.
The decision to axe the Stinger was confirmed in a media statement issued recently by Kia head office in South Korea, as part of the announcement of a final Tribute Edition model.
Despite the statement from Kia headquarters in South Korea, Kia Australia representatives told Drive there have been "no change in our recent response on Stinger", and that it is "business as usual" until the local subsidiary is advised otherwise.
The company could not confirm when production of the Kia Stinger will end for Australia - however it said order books are still open.
Kia Australia chief operating officer, Damien Meredith earlier this month told Drive the Kia Stinger "is in our business plan for this year. We'll probably sell as many in 2023 as we did this year, so it's business as usual."
However, Mr Meredith made no reference to the Stinger being in the company's business plan beyond 2023.
The end of Kia Stinger production will be marked by a run of Tribute Edition models, limited to 1000 cars globally, and distinguished by unique exterior and interior trim.
"Kia's high-performance spirit will continue through its recognised GT line-ups," Kia head office said in a media statement.
Industry figures show 2161 Kia Stinger sedans have been reported as sold in Australia so far in 2022- up 58 per cent on the year prior, despite sales of medium and large 'passenger cars' declining
Sales are growing in Australia - the Stinger has broken its monthly sales record on three occasions this year - but they have tapered overseas, particularly in the United States and South Korea.
According to information in Kia's financial reports, the Stinger recorded its best annual global sales in 2018, its first full year on sale.
But by 2021 sales had dropped to 21,700 vehicles - and over the first 10 months of 2022, only 12,800 examples have been reported as sold, down 32 per cent on the same period last year.
The Kia Stinger is a fabulous car. With it's departure are we heading further down the road to mundane motoring.
