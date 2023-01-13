Great Lakes Advocate

MidCoast Council award eight children who participated in the Open Spaces and Recreation Strategy

January 13 2023 - 6:00pm
Samuel Welsh, Alex Packard and Annie Stafford performing in "Are We There Yet?" Picture Heidrun Lohr

Eight lucky local families have won family passes to the children's stage show, Are We There Yet? at the Manning Entertainment Centre (MEC) after children participated in workshops to develop the Mid-Coast's first Open Spaces and Recreation Strategy.

