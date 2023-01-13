Great Lakes Advocate
Competition for 2023 will begin in early February

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
January 13 2023 - 1:00pm
Members, Mick, Lachy and Hugh share a wave. Picture supplied.

Planning is underway for what promises to be another busy and successful 2023 for Black Head Longerboarders members.

