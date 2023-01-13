Planning is underway for what promises to be another busy and successful 2023 for Black Head Longerboarders members.
Following a short break over the Christmas/New Year holiday period, events will kick off on Sunday, January 29 with the annual sign up day from 9am-noon.
"Please come down, meet us, find out what we' re all about and sign up," club president, Halle Ford said.
The first competition for 2023 will be held on February 12 at either Diamond Beach, Black Head, Red Head or Back Beach with a 7am start (during the summer months) and 8am in winter.
One of the region's most successful local sports clubs, the club boasts close to 40 members ranging in age from 16-70 plus years.
"Of course we hope to increase membership numbers this year with more events and competition," Halle said.
"And, members don't have to surf - we also welcome social members," she said.
Competition, which is held every second Sunday of the month from February to November, is conducted in three divisions - men's and women's 18 plus years and juniors under 18 years.
To encourage longboard riders who are new to the sport Halle said the club catered for all experiences.
"We are social not super competitive; we focus on fun not competition."
Throughout the year the club also raises money for local and international charities and in 2022 raised more than $3000.
The third annual Board Walk exhibition event will be held on May 7, the B&S (Black Head and Saltwater) in July, followed by Make a Wave in September.
Social events, including an annual camp and golf day, complete the busy calendar.
"We jam a lot into our small club."
But, the club couldn't function without the generosity of sponsorship, and welcomes any offer of assistance.
Get in touch with either Halle or vice-president, Hugh Smyth at bhlongboarders@yahoo.com or follow the group on Instagram @bhlongboarders or Facebook Black Head Longboarders Inc.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
