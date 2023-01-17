FORSTER-Tuncurry players will tackle two former team-mates in the opening round of the Group Three Rugby League competition on Sunday, April 30.
The Hawks head to Wingham for the season-opener.
Forster's 2022 captain-coach, Nathan Campbell will be playing for the Tigers this year as will Group Three team of the year winger, Ronald Uhila.
Forster's first home game will be against Port Sharks on Sunday, May 7.
Group Three released the 2023 draw last week.
It has been confirmed nine sides will play in the under 18s following the admission of Lake Cathie for the first time.
This means the junior grade will kick-off a fortnight before the season-proper, on Sunday, April 16 with a further round the following weekend.
The junior Hawks, to be coached by Tony Clifton, will play premiers Macleay Valley in the opening week and Lake Cathie on April 23 at Lake Cathie.
There'll be no football played on the June long weekend, while the Indigenous All Stars/Group Three
All Stars is slated for July 15, despite an indifferent response from players last year when there were a number of late withdrawals.
The under 18s will play another full round on Sunday July 16 at Lake Cathie.
Group Three will revert to a five team semi-final series this year after playing a final four in 2020 after the draw was revised following problems with ongoing wet weather and closed fields.
The semi-finals will start on August 26-27, with the grand final on Saturday, September 16. Group Three clubs opted to again play a Saturday grand final this year for the second successive season following the success of last year's grand final day at Old Bar.
The Hawks will be looking to win the club's first premiership since 2011 this year.
Training, under first grade coach Jake Bolt for the three men's grades resumed last week, with the league tag to start training on Tuesday, January 31.
Meanwhile, Group Three will play Group Two at Kempsey on Saturday, February 11.
This will be a selection trial for the North Coast side to play in the Country Championships.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
