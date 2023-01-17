Great Lakes Advocate

Forster Tuncurry will head to Wingham for the season opener in late April

By Mick McDonald
Halfback Adrian Davis, made his comeback game with the club last season.

FORSTER-Tuncurry players will tackle two former team-mates in the opening round of the Group Three Rugby League competition on Sunday, April 30.

