The koala, Manning River Turtle, green tree frog, azure kingfisher and yellowfin bream are the region's favourite animals

January 13 2023 - 10:00am
One of the area's favourite animals, the azure kingfisher. Picture supplied.

The results are in and the koala, Manning River Turtle, green tree frog, azure kingfisher and yellowfin bream are the region's favourite animals.

