Strong community opposition to the controversial development

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated January 18 2023 - 9:48am, first published January 16 2023 - 10:00am
Cr Peter Epov asked for discussion about the project continue in February. Picture Scott Calvin.

A controversial development application (DA) to construct a mixed use (commercial/residential) structure in Marine Drive, Tea Gardens has been given the green light.

