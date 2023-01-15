A controversial development application (DA) to construct a mixed use (commercial/residential) structure in Marine Drive, Tea Gardens has been given the green light.
The project also includes the reconstruction of a heritage item on the land.
But, approval was not granted before spirited debate and a request to defer the motion to the February MidCoast Council monthly ordinary meeting.
"This is another matter I am conflicted about," Peter Epov said.
On one hand the developer has put forward a number of changes, and on the other hand we have a strong community opposed to this development, Cr Epov told the last council ordinary meeting for 2022 in early December.
Of the 127 submissions, 120 opposed the project mainly because of the height, while opponents were concerned it would present a major precedent on the waterfront at Tea Gardens.
"It is a sensitive issue; I think we need more time to consider it," Cr Epov said.
"And, the public have had limited time to assess and put forward their thoughts."
When we put these papers out five days before the meeting it is not for public consultation, the period of public consultation has already happened, mayor Claire Pontin explained.
Deputy mayor, Alan Tickle said while there have been a number of submissions against this development, changes to the original DA (put forward in 2006) was a better outcome for the community.
"The 2006 DA was taking up almost the entire site; this proposal is much smaller in scale."
Architect, Drew Dickson said the original DA was for a five storey building with two top floor penthouses.
Modifications to the original DA included a reduction in site coverage, the number of apartments have been reduced from 34, to 22 and car spaces from 82 to 49, Mr Dickson said.
At the same time there will be no bulk excavation, leading to a reduction in truck movements, far better water management and increased landscaping, he said.
The approved project will include two three and four-storey structures with a maximum ridge height of RL 15.60 metres AHD, with a maximum building height of 14.41 metres above natural ground level.
The ground-floor of building A will include two retail spaces, the reconstructed heritage item, an alfresco area associated with one of the retail tenancies, a foyer area providing access to internal lifts, storage room and service/plant room.
The upper floors will contain 14 residential units with a mixture of two, three and four bedrooms.
Fronting Myall Street, building B will be three-stories in construction and proposes a maximum ridge height of RL 13.35 metres AHD, with a maximum building height of 11.77 metres above natural ground level.
The ground-floor will comprise two retail tenancies, a foyer area providing access to an internal lift, bicycle storage, bin room and service/plant room.
The upper floors will contain eight residential one and two bedroom units.
The project also will include car park, communal outdoor terrace, landscaped gardens and swimming pool.
David West described the building as 'pleasant to the eye' and sympathetic to the foreshore and the community and congratulated the architect.
"Sometimes we have to make the hard decisions," Troy Fowler said.
"We always hear from our local community, especially in these small towns and villages - 'not in our backyard'.
"When it comes down to it, it ticks all the boxes what's to deem a refusal.
"We constantly hear from our local community about services, medical, business, one road in one road out if you look at our coastline of 169,000 kilometres, a lot of towns and villages would never have any development.
"I say built it and they will come; businesses will come, doctors will come that's the way it happens, people don't want to come into the local area if there are not residences there."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
