In only two month's time, the red curtains at the Manning Entertainment Centre will be raising for Taree Arts Council's opening performance of Jesus Christ Superstar directed by Dean Snook.
This version of the famous rock opera written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice will have a contemporary dystopian look, Dean promises.
"You've got a lot of people that are really oppressed and looking for a savior."
Dean is no stranger to Jesus Christ Superstar. He first played Judas Iscariot in the Taree Arts Council's 1996 production, and he later played Jesus on stage in Melbourne.
"So I know the show very well," he said.
Dean had no plans to act and sing himself in this year's show, electing to stick to his job of directing, "not unless somebody breaks a leg or comes down with COVID," he laughed at the time of interviewing.
However, the person originally cast to play Judas left the show one month into rehearsals, and Paul is now having to reprise his old role of Judas.
He will still direct the show, however, he has now handed the reigns of musical direction, which he was also originally responsible for, to vocalist Cassidy Donovan.
"Cass is an extraordinary talent and a welcome addition to the JCS production team," Dean said.
One area Dean's version of Jesus Christ Superstar differs from the original is two high priests have been replaced by high priestesses. The decision was necessitated by the lack of female roles in the show (Mary Magdelene is the only role for a female), and the amount of talented women who auditioned.
"The female cast was over represented so I want to give those people a go. And I'm really big on pushing up and coming talents as well," Dean said.
But never fear - the menacing basso profundo required for the role of Caiaphas will be present, played by Brett Sedgewick and the other high priest, Annus will be played by tenor Joe Tandy.
Alex Blenkin, who played lead roles in Taree Arts Council's Les Misérables and Mamma Mia!, has landed the role of Jesus, Brianna Xuereb was cast as Mary Magdalene.
Simon Chivers will play Pontius Pilate, Phil Rayson is Peter, Paul Eade is Herod, and Kalin Woods is Simon Zealotes. The two high priestesses are played by Madi Hinton and Maddie Bates.
Playing the Soul Sisters are Jess Evans, Kristy Bates, Krys Molloy, Jen Sedgewick, Sharon Mullin and Kylie Hailes.
The ensemble consists of Sienna Thornton (swing), Chris Alcock, Evie Wood McGuire, Chelsea Hogg, Jade Coe and Bethany Wamelink.
Featured dancers are Tanaya Wrigley, Jo Keegan, Emily Sadler, Dealie Bingham, Eddi Raglus, Kylie Hailes, Bethany Wamelink, Sienna Thornton and Maddie Bates. Choreographers are Tanya Wrigley and Jo Keegan.
Dean is proud that the cast he has chosen are all local people from the Mid Coast, with no imports from outside the area.
"It's probably a first for a while, too. I'm really proud of the fact that we were able to do that," he said.
While some of the cast are recognisable "old hands" with Taree Arts Council, Paul is also proud that there is some new, young, local talent in the cast.
"I'm putting a couple of new names up there, which the Arts Council hasn't haven't seen before, and they're very good. And I'm really looking forward to putting them on stage and I've given them a bit of a shining light."
Dean originally thought to present the concert version of Jesus Christ Superstar, however it has now turned into a "hybrid".
"We've got all the traditional elements, but for the big numbers like Superstar and Simon Zealotes, all these massive numbers, they're going to be a knockout thing with full choreography just to turn it into a visual spectacular," he explained.
Jesus Christ Superstar opens on March 10 at the Manning Entertainment Centre, and runs to March 19. Tickets are available online at mec.midcoast.nsw.gov.au.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
