Welcome to Paisley Whitwell

January 13 2023 - 12:00pm
Paisley Cali Whitwell was born at Manning Base Hospital on December 19, 2022. Picture supplied

Nabiac couple, Daniel and Amber Whitwell are thrilled to announce the arrival of their daughter, Paisley Cali.

