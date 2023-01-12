Hugh Smyth and Caitlyn Poerio from Failford received an early Christmas present with the safe arrival of their first child, a daughter, Nina Louise Smyth.
Nina, who was born at Manning Base Hospital, Taree, on December 19, weighed 3.48kg and measured 49.5cm.
She is a grand-daughter for Vicky Smyth and Trevor King of Failford, Stuart Smyth of Newcastle, Sharen and Darren Philp from Coffs Harbour and Peter Poerio, Adelaide.
The Great Lakes Advocate invites new parents to celebrate the birth of their baby with a free announcement in the print edition of the newspaper as well as online.
Send your announcement and a photograph to jeanene.duncan@greatlakesadvocate.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.