6 Aussie interior trends we're loving in 2023

Whether you're looking to give your home a complete overhaul or are simply in the mood to make small yet stunning changes to transform your space, there is no better time than now to start brainstorming ideas. Picture Shutterstock

With a new year comes new inspiration, motivation and a desire to make impactful change in our lives and our homes. Whether you're looking to give your home a complete overhaul or are simply in the mood to make small yet stunning changes to transform your space, there is no better time than now to start brainstorming ideas on how you can spruce up your home design.

The truth is that design trends are ever-changing, and what was popular even just a couple of years ago may seem incredibly passé today. If you're looking to update your home's décor and give your interiors an on-trend refresh, you'll want to know all about the design trends that are in style right now.

Considering furniture storage in Melbourne to make room in your home for some of 2023's own interior design trends? Look no further. Today, we dive into 6 Aussie interior trends that are set to take over the world in 2023.

1. Focus on sustainability

Many interior designers agree that 2023 will mark the year of a collective shift towards sustainable design. With more and more Australians becoming more mindful of choosing environmentally friendly options (and rightly so), it is predicted that the topic of sustainable design will begin to take centre stage as we roll into the new year.

Biophilic design revolves around incorporating organic and even recycled items like salvaged wood, recycled textiles and wood pallets into your home. Using furnishings and decor constructed with natural materials like rattan, bamboo, wicker, and seagrasses are also key in biophilic interiors. Moreover, we anticipate huge interest in companies and businesses that breathe new life into unwanted wallpaper, furniture, textiles, lights and accessories that would otherwise head to landfill.

Simply put, biophilic interior design principles are here to help breathe new life into both your home as well as pre-loved furniture, accessories and decor.

2. Bold colours make a comeback

Over the last few years, neutral palettes and subdued tones have been all the rage in the interior design world. However, in 2023, we can actually expect to see a resurgence in bold colours!

It's likely that we'll see an increase in the use of saturated hues like rich earth tones and jewel tones throughout all modern homes in 2023-from walls to decor to fabrics. Deep, intense colours such as shades of dark blue, ruby or even black are the perfect way to create a warm and cosy yet still contemporary ambience in any room of the home.



So, if you're ready for a big change, it's time to say goodbye to boring neutrals and hello to all the bold colours that will be filtering into furniture retailers and Pinterest boards very soon!

3. Indoor plants are here to stay

If you thought the indoor plant trend peaked in 2020 (thanks to COVID), it's time to think again. The truth is that indoor plants are here to stay almost indefinitely, and they are set to play a major role in 2023 interiors.

Indoor gardening is more popular than ever, so it's no surprise to see houseplants continuing to surge in popularity. From glorious monsteras to exotic looking snake plants, having some green friends in your modern interiors will help your home feel welcoming, organic, and bustling with life. There's also plenty of evidence that suggests that houseplants play a big role in boosting both physical and mental health.

However, when it comes to decorating your humble abode with greenery, there is a fine line between making your house shine and making it look like an over-crowded jungle. Generally, we suggest choosing one (larger) statement plant, and accenting with smaller plants around your space. Avoid crowding too many plants together as this can create a chaotic and messy feel in the home.

4. Old is new again

One thing is for sure - vintage pieces are not going anywhere, anytime soon. In the upcoming year, it is predicted that consumers will no longer be interested in coordinated spaces and matching furniture sets. Instead, we anticipate a shift towards the incorporation of vintage finds, unique pieces, heirlooms or thrifted furniture.

The vintage trend is expected to rise to new heights, as we see shopping for second-hand items as both an environmentally friendly and design-savvy choice to make. Think 1970s European-style furniture, Cesca chairs, walnut buffets, brown leather sofas and Eames-style armchairs. When placed in contemporary interiors, these vintage pieces create stunning visual interest and a sense that a space has evolved over time. We're definitely here for it.

5. Texture everywhere

While there is little chance that popcorn ceilings will ever come back into fashion, texture is definitely going to be playing a huge role in modern 2023 interior design. In 2022, plaster and lime wash treated textures/walls started to make their way into design again - and 2023 is going to be the year it really starts to be adopted by the mainstream. Alongside from lime wash, Mediterranean plaster, Venetian plaster, colour and timber are also all expected to make a comeback.

However, adding texture to your home's interior design scheme doesn't have to start and end with your walls. In truth, texture can play into your furnishings, accent pieces, decor and even your home's fittings and fixtures as well. In the new year, we'll see a move away from smooth surfaces and a shift toward textured materials like wood grain finishes, layered cushions, wool rugs, and leather upholstery all mixed together to a truly eye-catching space.

6. The return of dining Rrooms

Despite falling out of style over the last few years as an exclusive and separate room in the home, dining rooms are actually set to return in 2023. With open floor plans slowly going out of fashion, it is predicted that more and more Aussies will turn back to traditional dining room settings in the years to come.

In fact, the return of the dining room is a response to the seclusion of a world locked down that saw families and friends separated for months on end over the last few years. Now that restrictions have lifted and many of us have returned to "normal" life, there is an increased desire for a purpose-built space for family and friends to enjoy the simple pleasures of eating, drinking and enjoying each other's company. If entertaining is your favourite pastime, chances are you'll love this up-and-coming trend.

Top Tip: Don't have space for a separate dining room? No need to worry - simply create a small yet functional corner in your home to gather together and use accessories like a rug or stylish lattice divider to create different zones in your open plan home.

And there you have it - the 6 Aussie interior trends we're loving in 2023. Hopefully, some of these tips have equipped you with some on-trend knowledge that will allow you to transform your space for the better in the upcoming year.