The accident is in the 80km/h zone in Coolongolook

Updated January 10 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 12:48pm
Accident closes one southbound lane on Pacific Highway

Motorists south along the Pacific Highway before Coolongolook are advised to expect delays following an accident involving a car and caravan.

