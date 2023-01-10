Accident closes one southbound lane on Pacific Highway

Motorists south along the Pacific Highway before Coolongolook are advised to expect delays following an accident involving a car and caravan.
One of two southbound lanes has been closed as emergency services attend the scene.
The accident is in the 80km/h zone on the approach to Brushy Creek Road.
There are unconfirmed reports someone is trapped in the vehicle.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and exercise caution.
Motorists should also follow the directions of emergency services on site.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
