Great Lakes Advocate

Great Lakes meet Taree United in the return match of T1 cricket this Saturday

By Mick McDonald
January 12 2023 - 5:00am
Front running Great Lakes Dolphins will play second placed Taree United when Manning T1 cricket resumes on Saturday after the Christmas break.

GREAT Lakes Dolphins can take a major step to securing the Manning Cricket T1 minor semi-final in this Saturday's clash against Taree United scheduled for Chatham Park in Taree.

