GREAT Lakes Dolphins can take a major step to securing the Manning Cricket T1 minor semi-final in this Saturday's clash against Taree United scheduled for Chatham Park in Taree.
This will be the first game back from the Christmas break.
The Dolphins currently lead T1 on 45 points, with United in second spot on 42.
These two sides have a clear lead of third placed Wingham on 36.
No other team in the competition has a realistic chance of forcing their way into a top two berth.
There are six games before the start of the semi-finals.
Great Lakes have been the front runners all season and are aiming to clinch a second successive minor premiership.
However, United beat the Dolphins in last year's grand final that concluded a rain-marred finals series.
Third placed Pacific Palms are the best performed Great Lakes side in T2. Bulahdelah are fourth.
Great Lakes Dolphins are fifth, six points adrift of fourth place.
The top four sides will play for the T2 premiership, with the remaining four to battle out the T3 title.
Palms play Wingham Australia Hotel at Palms on Saturday, while Bulahdelah will be at home to Old Bar Tavern.
Great Lakes head to Central Park at Wingham to meet Wingham Manning Freight.
T1 semi-finals start Saturday, February 25 with the T2 and T3 semis underway from Saturday, February 11.
