GROUP Three Rugby League will stick with a Saturday grand final in 2023.
This was decided at the recent annual meeting.
The group broke with tradition this year by playing the grand finals on a Saturday.
Old Bar was the venue, with the Pirates tackling Port City in first grade.
This was also the first time Old Bar has hosted a grand final.
Despite heavy rain late in the week and then a storm on the day, the game attracted a gate of $18,900.
Group Three chairman, Mal Drury said the clubs were happy to stay with a Saturday grand final for next year.
The semi-final format will also revert to a final five in 2023.
This year the group had to revise the competition draw due to problems caused by ongoing wet weather and resulting closed fields at the start of the season.
It was decided to switch to a final four to allow the competition-proper to be completed in full without stretching the finals series into October.
Group Three chief executive, Mal Drury said Port City initially favoured retaining the final four for this year.
However, it was explained playing a final four would mean there would be a shortfall of around $6000 in gate money for the finals series.
The majority of this goes back to successful clubs in prizemoney.
The new season will be underway from Saturday, April 29, with the grand final on Saturday, September 16.
No football will be played on the June long weekend.
Mr Drury said a decision had yet to be made when or if the Indigenous All Stars game was played.
He added the September 16 grand final would ensure Group Three finishes after the Hastings League and Group Three Junior League, so avoiding a clash.
Meanwhile, Lake Cathie has been given permission to play in the Group Three under 18 competition this year for the first time.
If all clubs nominate for the junior grade, as is expected, nine teams will contest the premiership. There'll be eight teams in the remaining competitions, again if all clubs field sides.
Mr Drury said Lake Cathie had longer plan ambitions to eventually field at least one senior side in Group Three.
