Review: A Man Called Otto stars Tom Hanks as a grouch who learns to live again

Tom Hanks in A Man Called Otto. Picture Sony Pictures

M, 126 minutes



3 stars

Director Marc Forster has helmed some beautiful, affecting films.

From the magic of author J.M. Barrie crafting Peter Pan in Finding Neverland, to the memorable whimsy of Stranger Than Fiction and the utter charm of Christopher Robin, Forster has a habit of doing sentimentality right.

This success carries into his latest effort, A Man Called Otto.

The film, starring and produced by Tom Hanks, is an American remake of the popular Swedish film A Man Called Ove, which was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2017 Academy Awards.

Unsurprisingly, the movie follows a man named Otto (Hanks), a neighbourhood grouch who has little time for pleasantries and likes everything just so.

He yells at passers-by for petty grievances, checks the parking permits of cars in his housing complex and ensures everything about his property is immaculate.

We catch up with Otto on his final day at work. He's been forcibly made to retire and it's clear he won't be missed by his colleagues.

The loss of that routine proves something of a catalyst for the widower, who decides it's high time he joined his late wife.

But this is not a heavy drama on loneliness in seniors - it's a dramedy, so Otto's suicidal plans are repeatedly foiled thanks to his new neighbour Marisol (Mexican actress Mariana Trevino).

Where Otto is a storm cloud, dulling everything with his darkness, Marisol is a pure ray of sunshine.

She moves with her husband Tommy (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer) and their two kids into the home directly opposite Otto's.

While the rest of the residents largely avoid the grouch, Marisol makes it her mission to befriend Otto and call him out on his rude behaviours.



She simply doesn't take no for an answer and endears herself through sheer force of will.

Marisol is the kind of character who mostly only exists in movies, but who would be more than welcome in real life.



Not quite the manic pixie dream girl Cameron Crowe is fond of, but perhaps the insistent, kind, accountable woman.

As Marisol thaws Otto's frosty outer shell, we learn more about his life and his sweet love story with wife Sonya (Rachel Keller, Legion), who is closer to the manic pixie dream girl.

In a spot of enjoyable casting, Truman Hanks - son of Tom and Rita Wilson - plays young Otto. Through brief flashbacks we see him woo Sonya (with considerable help from the woman herself) and grow their lives together.



But of course all is not well forever, and some portions of their story will no doubt lead to tears.

The rest of the locals also prove interesting side characters, from jolly walker Jimmy (the brilliant Cameron Britton, who couldn't be further from his chilling turn as Edmund Kemper in Mindhunter), teen paper boy Malcolm (Mack Bayda), and millennial couple Barb and Andy (Kailey Hyman and Max Pavel) to Otto's estranged friends Anita and Reuben (Juanita Jennings and Peter Lawson Jones) to the smarmy real estate agent (Mike Birbiglia).

What could have been a schmaltzy melodrama with the wrong touch is mostly a lovely, heartfelt dramedy about letting other people in, with just a few patches of schmaltz and silly scenarios.