FORSTER Tri Club officials expect a field of around 50 for Sunday's Girls Only Tri to be held at Forster Keys.
This will be the first time the club has conducted the event since 2019 due to the pandemic.
"We thought about it last year, but with lockdowns still happening we decided against it,'' event co-ordinator Aaron Eichner said.
The race was one of the main events on the club's calendar until the pandemic interrupted.
"In previous years it was sold out with 100 starters,'' Arron said.
"But a few other tri clubs have cottoned on that it's a good thing and have introduced one to their calendar. Port Macquarie had one a month or so ago.
"There's a few more options around, which is a good thing.''
At the time or writing the club had 40 entries and Aaron was confident they'll get more starters before Sunday.
The race will consist of a 300 metre swim, a 12 kilometre bike and a three kilometre run.
Before the pandemic we had a few girls who had competed two or three years in a row.- Event co-ordinator Aaron Eichner
Aaron expects the majority of the field to be newcomers to the sport.
"Most will either be first timers or have only been in a couple of races. The distance is an entry level triathlon.
"Before the pandemic we had a few girls who had competed two or three years in a row. So hopefully we get a few of them back again.''
The club is enjoying its first full season of events for a number of years due to bushfires and then the COVID.
Racing started in August with a duathlon.
However, the sport is still subject to the vagaries of the weather as the first triathlon, planned for October 9, had to be cancelled due to heavy rain.
Events are conducted at Forster Keys or the Bullring.
"This has been our first uninterrupted season for a couple of years,'' Aaron said.
"We managed to get a few races in over COVID, but it was a bit hit and miss.''
Forster will again host the Triathlon NSW Club Championships on Saturday, May 23.
This is expected to attract a field of 1000 and will be centred at Forster Main Beach. It will also include a new course for the cycle leg that has been given the green light by MidCoast Council at the police.
