Forster Tri Club will host the girls' only tri this Sunday at Forster Keys

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated January 11 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
Forster Tri Club's girls only triathlon returns this year after a break caused by the pandemic. A field of 50 is expected to contest the race.

FORSTER Tri Club officials expect a field of around 50 for Sunday's Girls Only Tri to be held at Forster Keys.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

