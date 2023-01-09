The much anticipated skate park at Hallidays Point has moved a step closer after the State government promised $435,000 towards the project.
Drawn from round five the the Stronger Country Communities fund, Deputy Premier, Paul Toole travelled from Sydney to announce the grant yesterday, Monday, January 9.
"The new skate park in Black Head will be built at Wylie Breckenridge Reserve, giving people of all ages, but particularly our young people, a space where they can get together, make friends and have fun," Mr Toole said.
"By investing in new facilities like this we're not only supporting the community to be active, we're also providing great spaces for young people to connect."
MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin, who was an original member of the Hallidays Point Community Skate Park committee, welcomed the funding.
Cr Pontin said the final plan would be designed to fit the grant money.
"This is a great outcome for the community of Hallidays Point," Cr Pontin said.
"We are very grateful to the State government for this funding."
The story so far:
While council had identified the need for an amenities block, Cr Pontin said construction of the park could go ahead beforehand.
Council will call for tenders before construction begins, possibly in the 2023-24 financial year.
A concept design was showcased to the community back in 2021 via Facebook and Instagram.
