53-year-old man charged with reckless wounding

Updated January 9 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
Man charged after boy struck with arrow

A man has been charged after an arrow allegedly fired from a compound bow struck a five-year-old boy in the head during an incident at Wingham.

