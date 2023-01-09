Great Lakes Advocate

The first State-wide waterways safety blitz was held across the weekend

Updated January 10 2023 - 4:50pm, first published January 9 2023 - 5:00pm
NSW Maritime officers were patrolling Wallis Lake on the weekend. Picture Scott Calvin.

Seventy eight fines and 236 warnings were issued in the first State-wide waterways safety blitz for the year on the weekend.

