The past two months has been an exciting period for the Forster Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC), beginning with the demolition of the old clubhouse.
Construction of a new clubhouse is planned to begin later this month.
Further good news for the club came earlier today, Monday, January 9 when Deputy Premier and National Party leader, Paul Toole, travelled to Forster to announce a further grant to assist with the project.
Mr Toole said the State government was providing an additional $207,709 to help with the internal fit-out.
Money has been drawn from round five of the Stronger Country Communities Fund.
Mr Toole said the grant would enable the clubhouse to install new kitchen facilities and water tanks.
"The new kitchen will not only benefit members as it will also be used as a function space that can be hired out to the community, thus generating more funding for emergency services equipment," Mr Toole said.
Long serving Forster Surf Club president, John Quinn, said the additional funds were greatly appreciated especially with the installation of the 20,000 litres of underground water storage which would ensure the club was more self-sustainable by reducing the reliance on town water supplies.
Also enthusiastic about the funding assistance was the building committee chairman, Ron Hartley, who - along with committee members - have worked tirelessly applying for grants and seeking funding across all levels of government.
Exciting as the new development has been, the demolition of the old structure was tinged with sadness as the local community, visitors and surf club members reflected on the history and memories of a structure which had served its purpose for 50 years.
Mr Quinn, reassured all memorabilia and honour boards have been removed and safely stored ready for re-installation when the new edifice was completed.
While also saddened by the re-construction project, Mr Quinn said the old building leaked, had significant rust, was suffering from 'concrete cancer', and was no longer fit-for-purpose.
"The old club house has served the local community for 50 years and we look forward to the new one doing likewise by meeting the needs of the community for another 50 years."
The project is possible thanks to the impressive fundraising efforts of local club members in addition to external grants from the State and Federal governments.
The new building will be the cornerstone of a $6.3 million masterplan facelift for Forster's historic Main Beach foreshore.
The Masterplan is a 30-year strategy and is a vital tool to obtain funding, liaise with stakeholders, budget and generally plan for the future of the precinct.
The old clubhouse has served the local community for 50 years and we look forward to the new one doing likewise by meeting the needs of the community for another 50 years.- Forster Surf Club president, John Quinn
A major contributor has been the $3.159 million grant from the Federal government Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF) which is the largest open and competitive grants program administered by the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts (Infrastructure).
This funding was awarded to projects outside major capital cities to drive economic growth and build stronger regional communities into the future.
As such, this project is not taking funds away from roads, bridges, medical emergency rooms, or hospitals.
The Forster Surf Club is an important part of the community.
It is the home base for volunteer surf life savers, and a place for the Mudcrabs and Turtles community swimming clubs to gather and have use of the building's facilities.
It is also the hub for the nippers, Surf Life Saving Australia junior development program in which children aged from 5-14 years 5 enjoy the beach in a safe environment while providing life-long skills in beach and surf safety.
You can drown in less than one centimetre of water and with thousands of locals and visitors who swim at Main Beach, it should be remembered that it is not just people who can't swim who drown.
People dive into the water and injure themselves, have medical episodes like epilepsy and cardiac arrest that can cause drowning.
We need the protection and skills of life savers who deliver vital aquatic rescue and safety services to save lives across the NSW coastline.
Volunteer life savers give up their time to train, stay proficient and teach essential skills.
Our surf life savers are essential community-based asset who are all volunteers and deserve facilities which enable them to efficiently and safely enact their motto: Vigilance & Service.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.