The Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series was developed for Australian surfers to gain ranking points and prize money in the WSL Qualifying Series.

Updated January 10 2023 - 2:50pm, first published January 9 2023 - 10:00am
Elizabeth Beach surfer, Zebb Watts, MidCoast Council business liaison officer, Dennis Christensen, Boomerang Beach boardrider, Mel Bartz and competitor, Leila Salt.

The opening event of the Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series 2023 will kickstart an action-packed year of surfing with the first event, the Camplify Great Lakes Pro, set to get underway on February 21.

