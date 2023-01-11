FOLLOWING a successful inaugural season in the 2022 Coastal Premier League, Forster-Tuncurry's Southern United (SUFC) Football Club has been invited by Newcastle Football to join Zone League 2.
The entry point for clubs aspiring to play senior football at the highest level in northern NSW, this has never been achieved before by a Football Mid North Coast (FMNC) member club.
"We are entering this league with the aim of eventually achieving promotion to the highest level we can participate in,'' SUFC club president, John Mansour said.
"This is a fantastic challenge, but also a great opportunity to be exposed to not only new and worthy competitors, but also to showcase our talented local players to bigger metropolitan clubs that are often hungry to find new recruits.''
Mr Mansour added joining the Newcastle league, SUFC hoped to provide a pathway for developing players with professional coaching by highly qualified, licensed coaches, and also offer the quality of competition the Newcastle leagues provided, while still being able to live locally.
"As this decision has only just been announced we will now extend our trial period, with pre-season training and trials resuming on Tuesday, January 17 at 5.30pm for all current and interested new players,'' Mr Mansour said.
Trials will be played at the Forster Sports Complex, Lake Street Forster, next to the Great Lakes Aquatic Centre.
For further details email SUFC head coach, Jonathon Newman at coach.sufc2428@gmail.com or phone John Mansour on 0409 991 260.
