Pre-season training and trials resume Tuesday, January 17 at 5.30pm for current and interested new players

January 11 2023 - 6:00pm
Southern United will be playing in the Newcastle Football to join Zone League 2 this year.

FOLLOWING a successful inaugural season in the 2022 Coastal Premier League, Forster-Tuncurry's Southern United (SUFC) Football Club has been invited by Newcastle Football to join Zone League 2.

