A project to upgrade Smiths Lake Recreation Area at 15 Paradise Drive is underway.
The Smiths Lake community initiated and funded a master plan to beautify the recreation reserve and promote recreational opportunities for the community and visitors. The master plan design draws inspiration from Smiths Lake sandbar, channels and sand flats.
Funding by the Australian Government under the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Round 2 program allowed for the first stage to be undertaken.
After initial site investigations, a gravel footpath will be formed. The initial works will also include feature tree and understory planting, building of mounded landforms and installation of bollards.
The recreation area will be open for use during these initial works. This stage of the project is expected to be complete by February 28.
"The Smiths Lake community has really got behind this project and we value their input," MidCoast Council's manager strategy and projects Amanda Hatton said.
"The upgrade will be a welcome addition to the popular skate park and netball courts currently on this site."
