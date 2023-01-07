Great Lakes Advocate

Taree trainer Wayne Wilkes aiming at two starters in Country Championships

By Greg Prichard
January 7 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Wayne Wilkes

Local trainer Wayne Wilkes is aiming Razzama and Reateros at the Country Championships next month and expects them to produce quality performances at Taree on Monday, January 9.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.