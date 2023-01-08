Free financial-preparedness workshops teaching participants how to prepare financially for future natural disasters will be held in libraries across the Mid Coast this January.
Presented by The Salvation Army Moneycare team, the workshops are based on 'Planning For The Unplanned' - a book filled with real stories from people who have survived natural disasters.
"In light of the recent floods and fires that have affected the MidCoast region, we want to build resilience and preparedness in our community," MidCoast Council's manager libraries and community services, Alex Mills said.
"These free workshops are a valuable opportunity for residents to discuss their finances and ask questions."
Sessions will be held at MidCoast Library branches:
Although the workshops are free, bookings are essential.
To register, phone: 1800 722 363 or email: Planningfortheunplanned@salvationarmy.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.