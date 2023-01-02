The rumours have grown louder each passing week and now it appears they are correct - that the Old Bar Clams and Wauchope Thunder clubs are striving to rebuild and return to play in the Lower Mid North Coast rugby union premiership next winter.
The cheer across the Mid North Coast Zone - and, in fact, within Australia's rugby community - will be prolonged and heartfelt if it occurs for the game has taken some heavy knocks, most recently due to the Australian Wallabies' mediocre European tour.
Providing MNC Zone executive officer, Tim Allen is satisfied with the two clubs' credentials after both decided they would disband last year, their return will see the Lower MNC premiership return to a more acceptable five-club competition instead of three as was witnessed last season.
The World Cup tournament in France is less than 12 months away and the sooner Australia's representative players are settled and can start preparing with assurance for the future, the happier everyone will be.
Nothing is set in stone locally within the MNC Zone. The Forster Tuncurry Dolphins' performances last season reflected the difficulties many clubs are experiencing in recruiting players, reinforcing the importance of Aaron Dodds' work in training junior players at Peter Barclay Field in Tuncurry.
If Old Bar and Wauchope satisfy the Lower MNC executive of the clubs' authenticity of their bids to return to the competition, the sigh of relief will be heard throughout the zone.
"It is a wonderful development, the best news we have had for ages, a real shot in the arm for the code," industrious MNC Zone official, Arthur Chapman, said this week.
Old Bar's former MNC Axeman representative hooker, Teia Ambrosoli, now a 38-year-old father of three young children, cautioned that his club was "not yet 100 per cent committed" to returning to the premiership, but he was optimistic the Clams would have the numbers to field a team.
Beachside Old Bar is a thriving, prospering and growing township, and confidence is widespread that the club would have the numbers to field a rugby team.
In earlier years, under the inspirational leadership of club president Richard Crook and coach Darren Drury, the Clams were a force of the MNC, after the zone was divided into two regions in 2007, winning premierships in 2009 and 2011.
The loss of Wauchope was extremely disappointing after two seasons' pleasing involvement in the Lower MNC region's competition, performing well enough to threaten for the premiership until lack of players forced their withdrawal from the competition last year.
Speculatively, at this stage, the Lower MNC competition format is shaping as a five-club premiership with the Wallamba Bulls as powerful defending champions, as well as the Manning River Ratz, the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins, Old Bar Clams and Wauchope Thunder the competing clubs.
Two splendid players of recent seasons from the Lower MNC have been recommended for selection in the MNC Axemen's squad for next winter's Country Carnival against the Sydney representative XV, the Wallamba Bulls' magnificent utility back and playmaker, Christopher Tout, and the Forster Dolphins' tall, match-winning backrower, Sean Hassett.
Hassett won the Dolphins' Brue Greensill Medal as the club's best and fairest player for 2022, a highlight being his 90-metre try in which he won a lineout 10 metres out from his own line and then evaded and outpaced the entire opposition to score, unquestionably the try of the season.
As one who has observed and recorded international and club rugby union reports over 60 winters in metropolitan Sydney and then in the Great Lakes region, it is no exaggeration to say that the duo have the talent, the size, speed and skills to become outstanding representative players.
