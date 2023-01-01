A couple from Nabiac believe they've had the perfect start to 2023 after discovering they scored $3.3 million in Saturday Lotto.
The duo were oblivious to their good fortune until attempts by lottery officials to contact them on New Year's Day prompted them to check their ticket.
"I always hoped I would get a call like this," the man exclaimed while his wife cried tears of joy in the background.
"It's awesome!
"I wish you were here to give you a hug.
"I was in the shower when you first called. Straight up, I thought it was a scam. I thought, 'why would someone be calling me on New Year's Day?'.
"Then I looked at my ticket on The Lott app. Oh my god! I can't believe it.
"I said to my wife, 'tell me this says three million dollars, not three thousand dollars!'."
Remarkably, the man shared he only bought his winning entry minutes before the draw's close on Saturday night.
"We don't know exactly what we'll do with it all just yet - we haven't got that far. It's life-changing, that's for sure and a sign of good things to come.
"I'm still shaking."
The man's 50-game QuickPick entry was purchased online at thelott.com.
