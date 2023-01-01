Great Lakes Advocate

Nabiac couple score $3.3 million in Lotto

January 2 2023 - 9:47am
Picture supplied

A couple from Nabiac believe they've had the perfect start to 2023 after discovering they scored $3.3 million in Saturday Lotto.

Local News

