Fourteen-year-old Sophia Lynch has been missing since yesterday morning

Updated December 24 2022 - 10:42am, first published 10:20am
Teenager missing from Forster Main Beach

Manning Great Lakes Police District officers are appealing to members of the public to help locate a missing teenager.

