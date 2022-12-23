Teenager missing from Forster Main Beach

Manning Great Lakes Police District officers are appealing to members of the public to help locate a missing teenager.
Fourteen-year-old Sophia Lynch was last seen at Forster Main Beach about 9.30am yesterday morning, Friday, December 23.
When Sophia was unable to be located, she was reported missing to police who began inquiries to locate her.
Police and family hold concerns for her welfare.
Sophia is of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, of solid build, with short dark brown hair.
She was last seen wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt.
Sophia, who may also refer to herself as Kye, is known to frequent Forster including Main Beach and the township.
Anyone who may have seen Sophia or has information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Forster Police Station on (02) 6555 1299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
