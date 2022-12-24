Manning Valley Cruzers Rod and Custom Club has been out donating more than just rubber to the road, giving more that $12,000 to local charities.
The club recently presented checks of $4200 to three local charity organisations from money raised by the club through entrants of their August run along with generous donations from members of the public.
The nominated charities from this year's annual Mountains to the Sea car event were VRA Taree Rescue Squad, Samaritan Women's Refuge Taree and the Animal Welfare League,Tuncurry.
Nothing can match the pleasure these organisations get from the donations that help them keep doing their great work within the community.
The Manning Valley Cruzers Rod and Custom club will continue to support worthwhile charities in the Manning Valley area each year.
